Reports: Manchester United passed on Harry Maguire for £4 Million, before signing him for world-record fee

Manchester United’s defensive woes led them to Harry Maguire, who they ended up signing for a world-record fee. However, the Englishman could have cost the Red Devils a lot less, had they listened to one of their ex-managers!

A report by the Mirror suggests that Manchester United could have completed a deal to sign Harry Maguire back in 2013, costing them just £4 Million! Instead, the Red Devils opted against it and continued with the young pairing of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes were the two main protagonists in Manchester United’s interest in Maguire, who was playing for Sheffield United at that time. The former had predicted big things for the Englishman, while the latter decided to trust his compatriot and keep tabs on him.

The report states that Maguire, at that point, would have cost the Red Devils just £4 Million. However, they eventually decided to move on and the centre-back joined Hull City.

A quick promotion and relegation later, Harry Maguire signed for Leicester City. Two years with the Foxes and a World Cup under his belt were enough to convince Manchester United to pay £80 Million for him, making him the most expensive defender in the world.