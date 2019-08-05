Real Madrid were given a harsh reality check during pre-season. Los Blancos, with their new signings in the squad, struggled to win. As a result, the Real hierarchy have decided to invest even more in the squad and are close to confirming another signing!

According to Marca, via Daily Mail, Real Madrid are ‘hours away’ from finalising a transfer for Donny van de Beek. Los Blancos were left thin in the middle of the park following the departures of Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente, and are set to rectify that by signing Van de Beek.

Meanwhile, the Ajax star is set to cost Real Madrid £50 Million outright with an additional £5 million to be paid in the future.

Furthermore, the Santiago Bernabeu side were linked with a cash plus player move for Paul Pogba as well, offering James Rodriguez in exchange for the Frenchman. However, that bid was reportedly turned down by Manchester United, who look set to retain their star midfielder.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; With each passing day, Donny van de Beek’s Real Madrid move edges closer. The Dutchman confirmed Los Blancos’ interest in him last week before stating that they were already in talks with Ajax for his transfer. And so, this one looks to be headed towards the finishing line barring any last-minute glitches.