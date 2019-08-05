Reports: Liverpool on the verge of completing first senior signing of the summer

Liverpool are the only team in the Premier League to not have completed a first-team signing during this transfer window. The Reds have brought in two new players – Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott – but both are expected to link up with the youth squads. Nevertheless, that situation is about to change!

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are on the verge of signing free-agent Adrian. The Spanish shot-stopper, famous for his time at West Ham, will join the Reds as a backup option to Alisson, with Simon Mignolet moving to Club Brugge.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Adrian had been scheduled to talk with La Liga side Real Valladolid over a potential move but snubbed them in favour of Liverpool.

Adrian joined West Hame in 2013, after coming through the ranks of Real Betis. The Spanish shot-stopper stayed six-years in London, making one hundred and fifty appearances across all competitions. He was released by the Hammers at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, having replaced him with Lukasz Fabianksi one season earlier.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Several sources now reporting that Adrian to Liverpool is a done deal. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is not expected to bring in any more players during this window, despite the Reds being linked with Bordeaux’s Francois Kamano.