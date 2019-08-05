Transfer News |

Reports: PSG demand star midfielder from Barcelona in exchange for Neymar

La Liga giants FC Barcelona are reportedly trying to bring back Neymar from Paris Saint Germain and they had also offered a few players in exchange for the Brazilian this summer. However, PSG have denied all of Barcelona’s offers and have demanded Ivan Rakitic in exchange for Neymar in a player-plus-cash deal.

According to Express, the Blaugrana were fine with exchanging the likes of Philippe Coutinho and/or Ousmane Dembele with the 27-year-old from PSG.

However, Sport reports that the Ligue 1 giants are not interested in the duo, as well as defender Samuel Umtiti. Instead, they want Ivan Rakitic, according to the Catalan news agency.

