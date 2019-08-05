Reports: Juventus to offer three players to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Juventus and Manchester United have been locked in transfer business this summer, but have failed to come up with a solid plan that would see players from one side move to the other.

The Bianconeri were expected to sign Romelu Lukaku from United after reportedly agreeing personal terms, but Paulo Dybala refused to conform with the Red Devils’ demands, leading to the whole deal being scrapped.

However, Juventus aren’t willing to give up doing business with United just yet, with reports from Calcio Mercato and Tuttosport suggesting that they are still very interested in signing Paul Pogba.

The report from Calcio Mercato suggests that as many as three players could be offered to United in order to prise Pogba from Old Trafford, with Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic among the trio.

It is likely that the Premier League giants will not agree with the offer put forth by their Serie A adversaries though, considering they recently turned down an offer of cash plus James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

The English side value Pogba at around €150million, and despite the lure of playing with superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve, it appears as if the Frenchman will continue to play for Man United next season.