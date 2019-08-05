Reports: Pep Guardiola considering Real Madrid star as Manchester City’s midfield target

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apparently started considering a move for Real Madrid star Isco this summer, as he looks to bolster his side’s midfield ahead of the new season.

It is Express that reports that the Manchester City boss is keen on improving his midfield and finding replacements to the ageing Fernandinho and David Silva – who will apparently bid adieu to the club soon.

Isco did not have a good time during Real Madrid’s 2018-19 campaign as he was only used quite sparingly by managers Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari and Zinedine Zidane. He also suffered a serious dip in form that affected Los Blancos’ chances especially in the La Liga and the Champions League.

Real Madrid eventually finished third in the Spanish League and was also knocked out of the Champions League in the round-of-16.

The midfielder was hence reported as unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu, as a result of which the club’s President Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane decided to offload him in the summer.

However, both clubs are yet to arrive at a final decision regarding the player’s sale.