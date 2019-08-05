Reports: Serie A giants make fresh offer for Romelu Lukaku as Manchester United departure beckons

Romelu Lukaku was left in the cold after Paulo Dybala made ridiculous transfer demands to Manchester United, putting his move to Juventus in jeopardy.

While Juve may be reconsidering signing Lukaku because of the whole Dybala collapse, Inter Milan have come to the rescue of the Belgian, who seems destined to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Conte ‘reading Lukaku news in papers’

Sky Sports Italia and Football Italia report that Inter have launched a second bid for the striker, and it is estimated to be around €70m plus bonuses.

Inter manager Antonio Conte has made claims that they are feeling confident about signing the former Chelsea and Everton player in this transfer window, and that might well happen now after all is said and done.

An initial offer of €60m plus bonuses was rejected by Manchester United, who appeared to be getting the best out of a swap deal which would have seen Lukaku move to Juventus, and Dybala come to the Premier League giants.

Reports suggested that Lukaku had even agreed personal terms with the Bianconeri, but because Dybala was unable to do the same with United, the deal fell through.

With Inter now entering the fray once again, this story may have its final chapter set in stone.