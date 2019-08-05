Reports: Russian side to sell Barcelona star within months of signing him due to racist fan chanting

According to reports, Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg is looking to sell former Barcelona star Malcom in January after the club’s fans abused him with racist chants on Saturday.

It is RSport that reports via Sports.ru, that that the representatives of Zenit St. Petersburg may sell Malcolm – who just moved to the club from Barcelona on August 2nd – amid fears that the fans did not accept the player.

Earlier, it was reported that the Brazilian winger had to undergo the abuse only hours after his move was announced online via both Barcelona’s and Zenit St. Petersburg’s official Twitter handles.

According to the Russian news agency, the alleged incident happened during half-time in the match against Krasnodar on Saturday. Initially, some fans erected a banner that read “Thank you to the leadership for loyalty to traditions” on the fan sector of the stadium, urging the management to follow the “tradition” of not signing black players.

This was followed by chants against the player, which became increasingly loud and eventually died down only when the match resumed a few minutes later.