Reports: Manchester City eye former Chelsea star as Harry Maguire alternative

Manchester City may have already signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid this summer, but could not prise Harry Maguire from Leicester City after he agreed to sign with Manchester United instead.

As a result, manager Pep Guardiola is left with a decision to make in central defence, and has decided to look for another Premier League star as an option at the back.

The Express reports that Pep wants to bring in Nathan Ake from Bournemouth as his next signing, and are ready to pay the £40million valuation set by the Cherries to sign the defender.

Man City ‘couldn’t afford’ Harry Maguire – Guardiola

This amount is less than half of what Manchester United paid to sign Maguire from Leicester, with Guardiola admitting that the high transfer fees forced the Sky Blues to pull out of the deal.

“He’s an excellent, top-class player. We were interested but could not afford it,” the Spanish boss admitted.

Injury troubles for regular centre back Aymeric Laporte, coupled with the departure of Vincent Kompany in the summer has left the Premier League Champions somewhat thin at the back, and Liverpool exposed some of their flaws during the Community Shield clash between the two teams.

With Ake in the side, expect City to become even more formidable than they were last season.