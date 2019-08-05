Reports: Liverpool identify Premier League goalkeeper as Simon Mignolet replacement

According to reports, Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has been named the surprise favourite to be signed as a replacement to Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet who will be leaving the club this summer.

Mignolet joined Liverpool in 2013, since when he served the club for six straight seasons before finally deciding to move to Club Brugge on a five-year deal that could earn the Reds up to €9million as transfer fees.

Meanwhile, it is Evening Standard that reports that the Champions League winners have entered the market for a second-choice goalkeeper, with Southampton’s Alex McCarthy leading the race among all the players who are believed to be under consideration at the moment.

Back in June, the English news agency had claimed that Alex McCarthy is “open to entertaining long-standing Liverpool interest this summer should all the pieces for a switch to Anfield fall into place.”

They had further added that the Reds had “tracked the 29-year-old since before his move to the south coast from Crystal Palace in 2016.”

In November 2018, McCarthy made his international debut as well, playing for England against USA in a friendly fixture.

Evening Standard also reports that should a deal be struck between Liverpool and McCarthy, he would become the seventh player since 2014 to make the move from Southampton to Liverpool. The previous player who completed the switch was none other than Virgil van Dijk, who moved to Anfield in January 2018 for a world-record fee of £75million.