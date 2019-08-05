WATCH: Manchester United star admits Paul Pogba could leave this summer amid Real Madrid talks

Manchester United take on Chelsea in their Premier League opener this weekend, and though it appears Paul Pogba may have a part to play in that particular game, rumours of a departure continue to circulate.

In fact, one of his Manchester United teammates believes that the move could take place as well, since anything is possible in the world of football.

Matic admits Pogba future is uncertain as he hopes he stays at Man Utd

“We will see what is going to happen,” Matic revealed.

“He’s a Manchester United player and of course we will be happy if he stays. He is a great player and very important for the team. I don’t see that he’s going to leave. But in football anything is possible.”

The United midfielder looked positive about what lies in store for the rest of the season after a brilliant display during the club’s pre season tour.

“We have had a long pre-season, a lot of travel,” Matic remarked.

“But we have used this time to train hard in every aspect. We worked a lot physically, as well as tactically.”

“I think we are (fitter) this year but we have to show that on the pitch. We know what the coach wants in every situation of the game and we are trying to transfer his ideas on the pitch.”

“I think we are ready to start the Premier League,” he concluded.

United have just about sealed the signing of Harry Maguire and are in the market to sign a top striker too before the transfer window closes.