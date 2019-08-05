Reports: PSG to pip Arsenal in battle to sign Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate

Word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will soon beat Premier League giants Arsenal in the transfer race to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The Catalans have reportedly received an offer from Arsenal to sign the Brazilian on loan for a fee of €30million but apparently, Barcelona are more interested in offloading the former Liverpool star on a permanent deal and as a result, they are looking for other buyers who may be keen on signing him this summer.

Meanwhile, it is Don Balon that reports that Arsenal have not provided Barcelona with any updates regarding their transfer interest for Coutinho. The Premier League club visited the Camp Nou on Sunday to play in the finals of the Joan Gamper Trophy, but the club’s representatives apparently did not talk about the proposed transfer move during the visit.

Hence, the Spanish news agency claims that the Gunners’ interest in the 27-year-old may be fading away and that Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu intends to offer him to PSG once the deal with Arsenal is off the table.

Coutinho arrived at the Blaugrana in January 2018 for a fee of €140million but failed to impress throughout the 2018-19 season. A few other sources now suggest the Catalans are even willing to sell him at a price lower than what they paid for him a little over a year ago.