Reports: Lionel Messi explains how Barcelona can sign Neymar this summer

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi apparently wants Neymar back in the La Liga side this summer and has already explained a way by which the club can sign him, according to reports.

It is Don Balon reports that the Argentine legend has asked the La Liga giants to try and secure a loan move for the Brazilian this summer, with an option to buy him next season.

According to the Spanish news agency, Neymar’s huge 300million valuation put forth by Paris Saint Germain is the sole reason why Barcelona is not interested in signing him this summer. As a result, Messi wants the club to look for a cheaper alternative option like a loan move for the 27-year-old right now.

Meanwhile, it has already been reported that PSG wants to offload Neymar so badly that they are also ready to consider loaning him away to any club that is interested in him.

The Brazilian has been troubling PSG’s representatives with transfer requests over the past couple of months and in a meeting with club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he even reportedly said that he should “never have left Barcelona”, while also referring to his former club as his “home”.

However, both Barcelona and the Parisians are yet to make a final decision regarding the proposed transfer.