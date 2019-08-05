Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for “new Messi” signing ahead of Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing hard to ensure Juventus grab the “new Lionel Messi” ahead of Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

Don Balon report that Ronaldo wants Juve to sign Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, because of the similarities in play between Almada and the great Leo Messi.

The report suggests that Pep Guardiola is very keen on bringing the Argentine to Manchester City before his transfer fees goes through the roof, but Ronaldo wants the kid at Juventus.

Former Manchester United star Gabriel Heinze is the current manager at Velez Sarsfield, and is looking for the right offer to send the 18-year-old to Europe, with pretty much everyone convinced he has it in him to make it big.

The former defender even admitted that top clubs were interested in signing the teenager, and that he does not know what the future holds.

“I would love to tell the whole truth, but sometimes I can’t do it because I am responsible for a group. This week was the Thiago we all know. He spent a few very special days, but normal, with all this,” he was quoted as saying.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo or Guardiola can convince Almada to come to Europe.