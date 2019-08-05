Reports: Barcelona star gives final verdict on loan move to Arsenal

According to reports, Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, although unsettled at the moment, has no intention of leaving the La Liga giants to join Arsenal on loan.

Previously, various sources had claimed that Barcelona are ready to offload the Brazilian as they are trying to make room in the squad for the potential return of Coutinho’s national teammate Neymar from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Some of the sources had even claimed that the Catalans are even ready for a swap deal with PSG, with Coutinho joining the Parisians in exchange for Neymar.

The above-mentioned deal reportedly failed to take off and Barcelona then started considering a season-long loan deal for the 27-year-old if any club agreed to pay a fee in the region of €30million (£27.4million). This is how Arsenal entered the transfer race for the former Liverpool star, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, the same report claims that Coutinho has no intention of leaving Camp Nou on a temporary deal and his priority is to remain at Barca for another season.

The Brazilian attacker did not enjoy a good campaign in the 2018-19 season, scoring just five goals and making eleven assists in over fifty appearances for Barcelona across various competitions.

His lack of form was also inferred as one of the biggest reasons why the Blaugrana failed to lift the Champions League and the Copa del Rey titles last season.