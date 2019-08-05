What the future holds for Romelu Lukaku after failed Paulo Dybala swap

Manchester United fans would be rather disappointed to learn that Paulo Dybala will not be making his way to Old Trafford this summer in a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku.

After initially showing interest, Dybala bailed on a move to the Red Devils after demanding a wage United could not afford, which appears to have made the Premier League giants rather upset.

What this means, of course, is that the proposed transfer of Romelu Lukaku to Juventus has also been put on hold, albeit temporarily, till United find themselves a replacement.

Conte ‘reading Lukaku news in papers’

A move for Mario Mandzukic along with cash is expected to be the order of business, but nothing is certain as of now, leaving the Belgian in a rather unfortunate state where his future remains in doubt.

However, BBC Sport report that there might be one club willing to bail the striker out of his current predicament, with Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte revealing the plans for possibly bringing him over with another bid.

“We continue to work on it in the best possible way,” Conte said.

“I understand there are some gaps that need to be filled but at the moment I am very hopeful that this will happen.”

United had earlier rejected a £53.9m bid by Inter for Lukaku, but might be interested if there is more moolah added to that particular offer.