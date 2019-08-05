Pep Guardiola reveals why Manchester City failed to sign Harry Maguire ahead of Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that they wanted to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City, but failed to do so as they “could not afford him”.

Speaking after the Community Shield game where they won against Liverpool on penalties, Guardiola said: “He [Maguire]’s an excellent, top-class player.”

“We were interested but could not afford it.”

As we speak, the 26-year-old is closing in on a move to Manchester City’s local rivals Manchester United. Rumour has it that United will be paying Leicester a world record transfer fee of £80million for the centre-back.

Speaking about the impending transfer deal between the former Hull City defender and Manchester United, Guardiola said: “United could afford it. He [Maguire] had an incredible 2018 World Cup. He’s strong in the air, good with the ball and builds it up, he’s so fast. He’s young.”

“Congratulations to United,” the former Barcelona boss concluded.

Meanwhile, City lifted their first silverware of the 2019-20 season by beating Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday, as mentioned earlier.

The Sky Blues initially raced to a lead through Raheem Sterling’s opener in the first half, but Joel Matip equalised for Liverpool in the second half and took the game to the shootout.

Gabriel Jesus, Olexandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan scored for City from the spot while Liverpool’s Giorginio Wijnaldum had his effort saved by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

The others – Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri scored for the Reds but Wijnaldum’s miss meant that City took home the trophy.

Quotes via BBC.