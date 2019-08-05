Reports: Manchester United give their verdict on Real Madrid’s cash plus UCL winner bid for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly rejected Real Madrid’s cash-plus-player bid for Paul Pogba which included James Rodriguez as part of a swap deal.

It is The Times that reports that United said no to Real Madrid’s offer of £27.4million (€30million) plus James Rodriguez in exchange for Pogba.

According to the report, there are two main reasons why Manchester United rejected the La Liga giants’ bid – first of all, the offer is way short of their asking price of £150million for the midfielder and in addition, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also made it clear that he wants him the Red Devils’ squad during the next season as well.

“I have no doubts at all that Paul [Pogba] still wants to play for Manchester United. He isn’t injured, he’s just in some pain and I wasn’t going to risk anything this weekend with only eight days to go before the first game [in the Premier League],” Solskjaer said in the post-match press conference after their pre-season friendly against AC Milan on Saturday.

“He’ll probably be back in training early next week and I hope he should be OK for Chelsea,” he further added.

In case you did not know, Manchester United’s new Premier League campaign starts on 11th August and they will face Chelsea at home in their first encounter of the season.