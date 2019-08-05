Barcelona Vice President reveals final verdict on Neymar transfer

Barcelona Vice President Jordi Cardoner has announced that Neymar will not be joining them this summer, even though it is true that the Brazilian wants to leave his current club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and join the La Liga giants.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Cardoner admitted that Neymar is unhappy at Paris, but added that it is something that PSG will have to sort out themselves and that the Catalans have no intentions to get involved in the situation right now.

“Neymar? He is not happy at his team but that is a situation that has to be resolved in Paris,” the Barca Vice President was quoted as saying.

He further added: “Today, at this time, we rule out that he can join [Barcelona]. If one day there is a Neymar case, we will talk.”

Cardoner was also asked about the future of Barcelona stars like Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho, both of who have previously been tipped for swap deals with PSG for Neymar in exchange. However, he did not provide any new information on their respective transfer situations and skilfully dodged the question saying that one must not talk about players like that as they deserve respect.

“Just like we don’t like talking about players who aren’t at the club, we’re not going to talk about [the futures] of players in this Barcelona side,” he said, before concluding:

“They deserve our respect.”