Bruno Fernandes was the topic of conversation following Sporting CP’s 5-0 rout at the hands of Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup.
Sporting CP head coach Marcel Keizer said Bruno Fernandes’ future is a question for the club’s board amid ongoing links to Manchester United.
Fernandes has been tipped to join United throughout the transfer window and talk of a switch to Old Trafford has gathered pace with the Premier League season on the horizon.
Sunday’s Portuguese Super Cup – which Sporting lost 5-0 at the hands of rivals Benfica – was widely seen as a potential Fernandes farewell before leaving Lisbon.
Portugal international Fernandes was a topic of conversation post-match and Keizer told reporters: “Bruno Fernandes is an important player.
“Will he stay? It’s not a question for me, but for the management.”
Our season starts NOW!
The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Sporting were humiliated by Primeira Liga champions Benfica on Sunday.
Pizzi scored a brace, while Rafa Silva, Alex Grimaldo and Chiquinho were also on target against Sporting, who had Idrissa Doumbia sent off in the 89th minute.
FINAL DO JOGO | O #SportingCP perde frente ao SL Benfica por 5-0.
“It will be a very difficult week, but we have a match for the championship next week and we have to prepare it.”
Keizer’s Sporting open their league campaign away to Maritimo on Sunday.