Barcelona president reveals club’s transfer plans with Neymar rumours gathering pace

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has given an insight on the club’s transfer plans with just about a month left in the transfer window.

The Catalan giants announced the signing of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo earlier today and it was before the announcement that Bartomeu revealed how the club will go about with transfer-related activities in the coming weeks.

The Barcelona president confirmed that the club are still actively looking to add more names to the squad and with some time still left in the window, Barcelona might make more signings.

“We have a stronger staff, with more potential. And possibly today we will announce a new signing, There are still several weeks to close the market and there may be some more incorporation,” he said as reported by Spanish publication Sport.

Barcelona have made six signings in the transfer market so far and have been strongly linked with former star Neymar. They have had to replan their approach after PSG slapped a huge price tag on the Brazilian but reports have come out claiming that he might join Barcelona on a loan deal initially.

However, Barcelona will have to make the deal permanent if PSG allow him to leave on a loan deal initially.