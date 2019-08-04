Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus teammate agrees terms with Manchester United, contract details revealed

Manchester United and Juventus are involved in negotiations for a bumper swap deal which could see Romelu Lukaku moving to Turin with Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic moving the other way.

With only four days left in the Premier League transfer window, United want to fast track the deal. If reports are to be believed, the Red Devils have already agreed on personal terms with Mandzukic and want to close out the deal as soon as possible.

According to reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttomercatoweb (via Football Italia), United and the Croatian striker have come to an agreement with respect to the personal terms and are waiting for the formalities to be completed before making the deal official.

The report adds that Mandzukic will sign a two-year deal with United with the option of extending it by another year. The deal will see the former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid striker earn €6m per season. He has been slapped with a €15m price tag as well.

Manchester United are reportedly still holding talks with Dybala’s representatives with some outlets claiming that a deal has been agreed between the two parties. With the English transfer window slamming shut on 8th August, expect an update on the deal in the near future.