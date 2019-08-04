Reports: Manchester United angry at rumours linking them with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate

Manchester United are one of the few clubs who are linked with a host of players they never had an intention of signing. In the ongoing transfer window as well, the club have been linked with various players and that has left the club’s management furious.

While Harry Maguire, who was reportedly one of United’s top targets, is close to being announced by the club, players like Paulo Dybala and Bruno Fernandes are still being linked with the club. While the fact that Romelu Lukaku wants a Serie A move might validate Dybala rumours, Manchester United are reportedly unhappy with rumours of a bid for Fernandes.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, United believe that agents are using their name to increase their player’s value, especially in the Portuguese international’s case. Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have serious interest in Fernandes while United have none.

The report adds that Spurs are about to close the deal for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, who will cost around £56 million. With only four days left in the Premier League transfer window, expect some more updates on this case in the near future. This also clarifies that the Red Devils have no interest in getting Fernandes on board, contrary to the widespread reports.