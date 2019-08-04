Reports: Real Madrid agree personal terms with UCL 2018/19 star

Real Madrid have been in the market for a midfielder who would provide a considerable improvement on their current midfield for quite some time now and it seems that their search has finally come to an end.

Los Blancos have been linked with Manchester United star Paul Pogba for quite some time now but now they have moved on to another option. Ajax’s UEFA Champions League 2018/19 star Donny Van de Beek is on their agenda now and reports suggest Madrid have agreed on personal terms with the midfielder.

According to reports by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Van de Beek has confirmed that Real Madrid and the Dutch giants are in negotiations for him. Moreover, he has already agreed on personal terms with Madrid, which means an official announcement can be expected to come out any time now.

Donny Van de Beek just confirmed that Real Madrid are in talks with Ajax. Van de Beek already agreed personal terms with Real. ⚪️ #RealMadrid #VandeBeek #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2019