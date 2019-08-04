Reports: Manchester United record goalscorer wants to join Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer coaching staff

Former Manchester United forward and club’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has his eyes set on a potential return to the club.

The 33-year-old left United for boyhood club Everton in 2017 before moving to the US to play for MLS side DC United a year later. Rooney has a contract with the American club which runs until 2020 but he has already started thinking about the future.

According to reports in The Sun, Rooney has his eyes set on a return to Manchester United with a place in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff after retirement.

“Wayne is already looking to the future and wants to remain in the game. He also wants to keep his family together and to do what is best for Coleen and their boys.

“So a job at United would be perfect. Wayne would like to one day move into coaching. Long-term, he would love to be a part of what Ole is creating,” a source close to The Sun told them.

Another of the English daily’s sources told them that the English forward his doing his coaching badges as well.

“Wayne is doing his coaching badges but is happy at DC United and has an option to stay beyond his current contract. So nothing will happen for a while.”