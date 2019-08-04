BREAKING: Barcelona sign Spain U-21 international; set release clause at 200 Million

Barcelona brought in two key players this summer, with both Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong switching clubs on massive deals. However, the Blaugrana aren’t done with their summer spending yet. In fact, they have announced yet another signing!

FC Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Junior Firpo from Real Betis. The Blaugrana have paid Betis €18 Million plus €12 Million in variables in order to bring in the Spanish U-21 star. Firpo has signed a five-year deal with the club which runs on until June 30, 2024, and has his release clause set at €200 Million.

The Spanish full-back signed for the Real Betis youth team in 2014, aged just 18. Four years later, he made his first-team debut for the club, starting in a 1-0 loss against Deportiva la Coruna. The following season saw Firpo fix his place in the first-team squad, playing as the left-wing back.

The 22-year-old’s promising displays saw him being called up to the Spain U-21 squad for the European championships. He was a part of the team that lifted the trophy, beating Germany in the Final.

Firpo has become the sixth summer signing for Barcelona this season. He follows Frenkie de Jong, Emerson, Neto, Antoine Griezmann, and Marc Cucurella in through the Camp Nou doors.