Reports: Manchester City slap £140m price tag on star to keep club ‘critical of their ownership’ away

Manchester City were quick to fill up the gaps they had in their squad before the start of another title-defending campaign. They won the domestic treble last season and there is a lot of positivity surrounding the club.

However, amidst all this, their star winger Leroy Sane is willing to leave the club and move back to Germany. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are desperate to get Sane on board and the player is ready to make the move as well.

However, Manchester City are not making Bayern’s advancements any easy. According to reports in the Mirror, the Premier League champions are reluctant to sell Sane to Bayern because they have criticised the club’s Abu Dhabi-based ownership in the past.

As a result, City have slapped a £140 million price tag on the winger, which has made it almost impossible for the German side to make a move. The report adds that the Manchester-based club have offered the 23-year-old a much-improved contract which will see him earn £170,000-a-week.

Sane, however, is reluctant to sign the contract to force a move to Germany. With only four days remaining in the Premier League transfer window, City don’t have enough time to sign a replacement and hence Sane might end up spending another season in Manchester.