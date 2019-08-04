BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate joins Premier League club on 5 year deal

Juventus have brought in some big players this summer. Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, and Matthijs de Ligt have signed for the Bianconeri, while Romelu Lukaku and Mauro Icardi remain linked. However, to create space in the squad, the Italian giants have noo sold one of their forwards.

Everton have confirmed the deal to sign Italian striker Moise Kean from Juventus. The youngster cost the Toffees £27.5 million and has signed a five year deal with the club.

The young striker gave his views upon signing for the club:

“I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt. I will give my best to this team,” Kean told evertontv.

“I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the Club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

“I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy.”

The former Juventus star will wear the number 27 at Goodison Park. He becomes Everton’s fifth signing of the summer, following Andre Gomes, Jonas Lossl, Fabian Delph, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.