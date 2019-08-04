Reports: Manchester United target refuses to leave on loan as Arsenal drop out of race to sign him

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho hasn’t had the best of times at the Camp Nou and there have been reports of him leaving the club in the summer to make way for Neymar. Manchester United and Arsenal were two of the clubs rumoured to be interested in his signature but the attacking midfielder has now made his stance clear.

Arsenal suddenly emerged as the favourites for Coutinho’s signature and reports of a possible loan move started doing the rounds. The reports even claimed that the La Liga champions are holding out for a loan fee of £25 million as well.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the former Liverpool star is not ready to make a temporary move thus ruling out a potential move to Arsenal. Reportedly Barcelona aren’t interested in a loan move for Coutinho either, though this doesn’t mean that they will not let him leave if the correct bid arrives.

The Catalan giants want at least £110 million for the Brazilian superstar and will be willing to part ways with him if a club matches their valuation. However, interest in Coutinho has mostly been from Premier League clubs and with only four days remaining in the English transfer window, Barcelona and Coutinho need to make up their mind soon enough.