Reports: Barcelona set to reunite Lionel Messi with long-term target

Ever since the feud between Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar was made public, Barcelona have been trying desperately to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.

PSG owner Nasser Al Khelaifi had warned Neymar that he would not entertain ‘celebrity behaviour’ at the club. The rumours of the Brazilian’s possible return to Barcelona picked up after the comments,

“Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. It must be completely different. They will have to do more, work more. They are not there to please themselves. And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore,” he had said.

However, PSG’s asking price of £170-200 million was setting Barcelona off as the Catalan giants have spent heavily in the window. Reports from Spanish publication Sport now claim that Barcelona are currently in talks with PSG for a possible loan move for Neymar.

The report adds that the move will have to be made permanent by Barcelona later. This is a major breakthrough for the La Liga champions and more updates on the same can be expected in the coming days. If the move does materialise, it would reunite Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez with Neymar and would be the comeback of the MSN partnership.