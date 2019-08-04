Transfer News |

WATCH: Harry Maguire spotted in Manchester ahead of world record move to Manchester United

Manchester United, with four days left in the transfer window, are finally looking closer to announcing their third signing of the summer.

The Red Devils have agreed on a deal to sign Leicester City defender Harry Maguire for a world record fee of £80 million. Maguire has been spotted in Manchester ahead of the much-anticipated transfer which would see him become the most expensive defender in the world.

Sky Sports uploaded a video of the Englishman in the city which suggests that the move could be made official any time now.

 

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the Maguire deal after their final pre-season encounter against AC Milan in Cardiff.

“Hopefully the last little details will be in place and hopefully we can announce something soon,” Solskjaer said in the post-match press conference. United completed their pre-season with a perfect record. They beat Milan 5-4 on penalties as the match finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

United start their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on 11th August at Old Trafford. The match against Frank Lampard’s side holds a lot of importance as the two clubs might be involved in a top-four race come the end of the season.

