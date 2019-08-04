Top Manchester United target gives cryptic response to angry fan’s outburst against him

Manchester United have only four days left to complete the signings they wish to before the transfer window slams shut for the Premier League. One of their top targets is Bruno Fernandes and the midfielder’s cryptic reply to an angry Sporting Lisbon fan gives a slight hint about his mindset.

Though Manchester United look set to announce the signing of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire any moment now, they still don’t look anywhere close to completing the other deals – those of Paulo Dybala and Bruno Fernandes.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder was once believed to be only a step away from joining the Red Devils but Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid have now joined the race as well. Fernandes gave a very small hint about his future plans while replying to an angry fan on Instagram, as reported by the Mirror.

The Portuguese posted a post about how his pre-season was but a Sporting fan went on a rant, calling for Fernandes to leave the club. The midfielder replied, “Two mistakes in the same text. I’m glad everything the newspapers write is true isn’t it my friend?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10) on Aug 3, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

Sporting face Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup on Sunday which could be Fernandes’s last match for the club.