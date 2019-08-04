Reports: Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale plus cash for 2018-19 Champions League winner

Word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to trade Gareth Bale and a transfer fee of €60million in exchange for Liverpool’s star winger Sadio Mane this summer.

It is Diario Gol that reports that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is wary about the club’s dismal attacking performances in the pre-season, so much that he wants the club to sign another attacker to make sure that the club does not end the next season without a trophy just like they did in 2018-19.

And after considering various options, it is Mane who has been shortlisted at the numero uno attacking target at Los Blancos at the moment.

Mane enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 campaign with Liverpool as the Reds finished second in the Premier League, just one point behind champions Manchester City. The Senegalese forward was also the top-scorer of the competition alongside teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, all of who scored 22 goals each during the season.

However, his biggest moment during the season was the victory in the 2018-19 Champions League. Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 in the finals to claim their sixth European title ever.

Earlier, it was reported that Liverpool have demanded €140million for the winger. However, Real Madrid hopes to match the deal with a counter-offer of €60million, along with Gareth Bale who they hope will cover the remaining transfer fee, according to Don Balon.