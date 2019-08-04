Real Madrid midfield target gives major update on impending summer move

AFC Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has confirmed that Real Madrid have officially entered talks with his current employers over the possibility of an impending move to the La Liga giants this summer.

Speaking ahead of Ajax’s Eredivisie 2019-20 season opener against Vitesse, van de Beek had said: “I haven’t heard it being talked about like that, but it could be true. There’s more to it than what’s in the newspapers. I don’t have to tell you what is and isn’t true, but again, I’m focusing on Saturday’s game and the rest is up to you guys,” as quoted by Fox Sports.

The matchup against Vitesse proved to be memorable for the midfielder, who scored once and also provided an assist for Ajax as the final scoreline read 2-2. Speaking after the game, van de Beek gave a major update to the above situation by confirming that Los Blancos are trying to sign him this summer.

“It is true that Real Madrid are in talks with Ajax, but I can’t say any more,” the 22-year-old was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“My agent will have spoken with them. Real Madrid are a great club to play for, but Ajax are still a great club,” he further added, before concluding:

“We’ll see what happens.”

Quotes via Goal.