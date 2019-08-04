Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms star player’s move away from Manchester United is off

Manchester United are set to be very busy in the final few days of the transfer window. The Red Devils are working on multiple deals for both players coming in and going out. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now confirmed that one star, who has been heavily linked with a move is set to stay at the club.

There was one notable absentee from the Manchester United squad which travelled to Cardiff for a friendly against AC Milan – Paul Pogba. Rumours had suggested that the Frenchman had missed the flight on purpose, in order to force a move to Real Madrid.

Pogba has been linked with Los Blancos for a while, with some even reporting that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs for his transfer. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still finds him a key part of his plans and ruled out any move for him this summer.

Solskjaer confirmed the same in his post-match press conference. (via Marca)

“I have no doubt that Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United this summer,”

“He’ll probably be back training early next week, it’s not an injury but just some pain.

“I wasn’t going to risk anything this weekend; he should be okay for Chelsea.”

