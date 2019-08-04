Reports: How Barcelona could end up losing €18 million if they fail to sign La Liga star

On Saturday, La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Betis reportedly agreed on terms with each other for the signing of left-back Junior Firpo. It has also been reported that the Spaniard will complete his move to the Blaugrana in the days to come.

According to Muchodeportivo, the 22-year-old will sign for Barcelona for five years and will earn an approximate €3million per season. The Spanish news agency further reports that the transfer will be made official on Sunday and that Real Betis will receive an initial fee €18million for the player.

As of right now, Barcelona is supposed to pay off the remainder of the total transfer fee of €30million only next year, if and when they consider buying him in full. Failing to do will mean that Firpo will return back to Real Betis next summer and the Catalans will still lose the initial €18million that they will pay for him in the days to come.

Earlier, Barcelona had considered a number of options this summer for the left-back position, including Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro and former Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis, who recently signed for Flamengo in Brazil.

According to Evening Standard, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde now wants the signing pf Firpo completed before the team head off to the United States on Monday.