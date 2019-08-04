After spending eight years with Atletico Madrid, Spanish right-back Juanfran will continue his career at Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

Former Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran has signed for Sao Paulo, just two days after Dani Alves joined the Brazilian club.

Juanfran enjoyed a hugely successful eight-year spell with Atletico, becoming a fan favourite in one of the best periods in the club’s history.

The 34-year-old was offered a new deal with Atletico, having signed a one-year extension last year, but he opted to move on after falling out of favour at the Wanda Metropolitano.

He heads to Brazil in a move made even more surprising by the fact fellow right-back and former Barcelona great Alves joined Sao Paulo just a day before.

While Alves signed on until December 2022, Juanfran’s contract runs until the end of 2020.