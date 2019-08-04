Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals final verdict on Paul Pogba’s proposed summer move

Over the past few weeks, various reports had suggested that Paul Pogba is on his way to Real Madrid or Juventus this summer after spending three seasons with Manchester United. However, on Saturday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the midfielder is staying at the club during the next season as well.

The manager spoke after Manchester United’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan on 3rd August. United won 5-4 on penalties after both teams completed regulation time with the scorecard reading 2-2.

Pogba did not play in the game held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The midfielder suffered a back strain after their previous pre-season friendly against Kristiansund and was hence not risked for the matchup against Milan as United are due to face Chelsea in the first Premier League 2019-20 game on 11th August.

Solskjaer said that he wanted the 26-year-old to be perfectly alright before the Chelsea game, which he why he chose not to play him against the Italians. He further added that he was sure that the Frenchman will remain at the club even after the ongoing summer transfer window.

In response to reporters’ questions after the Milan game, he said: “I wasn’t expecting him [Pogba] to travel. I spoke to him after training and he didn’t feel right. It’s not an injury, it’s just some pain. I wasn’t going to risk anything.”

“I have no doubt that he will stay on at the club this summer,” he further added, before signing off.

With those, Solskjaer has arguably quashed all or most of the transfer rumours surrounding the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, who had previously said that he is keen to move away from the club in pursuit of “new challenges”.

Now it looks like that will not happen anytime soon.

Quotes via BBC.