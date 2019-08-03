Reports: Neymar ‘in total war’ with PSG as he tries to force Barcelona move

Let’s be honest – we have never seen anything like the ongoing transfer controversy related to Paris Saint Germain star Neymar – and with each passing day, new reports suggest that the situation is only becoming worse. According to the latest sources, he is now at war with PSG over a Barcelona switch.

The Daily Mail reports that Neymar wants to return to his former club at the earliest, but PSG’s representatives are yet to reach a suitable agreement with the La Liga giants – which in turn has disappointed the Brazilian who is hence at “total war” with the Parisians as we speak.

Neymar has apparently even refused to speak with PSG’s new Sporting Director Leonardo, who tried to convince him that it is Barcelona who are yet to agree on a deal for the 27-year-old.

Regardless of the above fact, the player has apparently made it clear with his current employers that he has no future in Paris and that he is still inclined on a return to the La Liga.

Meanwhile, Sport reports – via Daily Mail – that PSG are growing increasingly frustrated about the situation and that they will continue trying to take steps to work on Neymar’s exit. The news agency has also claimed that Leonardo tried to bargain with Neymar in an effort to persuade him to stay for one more season.

According to Sport, Leonardo assured the Brazilian that he could leave next summer, but the player himself is holding firm on his demands on an exit, which has forced the Parisians to open transfer talks despite the ongoing feud between themselves and the Catalan giants.