Reports: Manchester United target forced to train alone ahead of impending summer move

Paulo Dybala is apparently very close to a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, so much that he has already been forced to train alone by his current employers Juventus who have also transfer listed him, according to reports.

Daily Mail‘s report says that Dybala was ordered to train alone at Juventus’ base, after the Argentine returned to Turin at the end of his extended vacation. According to the English news agency, the Bianconeris are apparently keen to wrap up a deal for him before the transfer window closes for the summer.

Juventus already have a deal in place with Manchester United and according to reports, the above-mentioned deal talks about United striker Romelu Lukaku joining the Italians in place of Dybala who will take up the former’s vacant spot in the Old Trafford outfits’ lineup, instead.

Daily Mail also claims that the 25-year-old Copa America 2019 semi-finalist held talks with manager Maurizio Sarri and the other chief names on Juventus’ management on Thursday, after which the club have seemingly taken the forward step of asking him to train alone and officially “transfer-listing” him, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Meanwhile, it is also being understood that the star forward wants to remain at the Juventus and fight for his place in the starting XI under Sarri and as of right now, both clubs are yet to make a final decision regarding the player.