Lille manager wanted Nicolas Pepe to sign for another club apart from Arsenal

Cote d’Ivoire winger Nicolas Pepe just completed his switch from LOSC Lille to Arsenal for a club-record fee of €80million. Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier, Pepe’s former manager at Lille, is apparently disappointed by the fact that he chose a club which will not be playing in the Champions League this season.

Galtier further opined that Arsenal should not have been Pepe’s first choice club. According to him, Pepe should have preferred Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over the Premier League side as that would have given the winger an opportunity to play in Europe’s biggest seasonal footballing competition.

Upon asked about Pepe’s move, the Lille boss told InfoSport+ thus: “I thought he would join Bayern [Munich] because I knew there was a place, with both [Franck] Ribery and [Arjen] Robben leaving. I saw him well in this championship, but hey, apparently, he chose Arsenal.”

“What I am very happy about is that we have been able to keep him for both periods of the previous transfer window, both the summer transfer window and the winter one. It is all in honour of our president when there had been quite strong attacks around Nicolas. He wanted to do a full season, he showed what he was able to do at home, in Ligue 1,” he further added, about Pepe’s campaign with Lille in the French League last season.

Galtier then went on to express his doubt on whether the 24-year-old will shine in the Premier League.

“There [in the Premier League] he will surely be in the championship that is the most difficult, the most intense, the most rhythmic. He will also not have the enjoyment of discovering the happiness of the Champions League,” he concluded.

Pepe scored 22 goals and 11 assists for LOSC Lille last season, thereby helping them finish second in the Ligue 1 and also qualify for the Champions League – though he himself will be playing in the second tier of European football with Arsenal.

Quotes via Metro.