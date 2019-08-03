Reports: Paul Pogba’s ‘dream’ Real Madrid move could break down due to Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the summer. The Frenchman has openly stated his desire to play for Zinedine Zidane previously, with his compatriot returning the compliment. However, a certain string of events could Pogba lose out on his dream move.

A report from the Mirror states that Paul Pogba’s touted move to Real Madrid could break down if Zinedine Zidane is sacked. The report further states that Jose Mourinho will be Florentino Perez’s first-choice replacement for the Frenchman, should he be let go mid-season.

The alarm bells are ringing in Madrid after a terrible pre-season. Real Madrid, who spent heavily on their squad after a disastrous campaign didn’t fare much better during their friendly outings either, suffering losses against Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Spurs.

And so, if a situation arrives that Zidane has to be let-go during the season, Perez will approach Mourinho for the managerial job.

And Mourinho’s appointment could spell bad news for Pogba. The two had a total breakdown in their relationship during the Portuguese football coach’s stint at the club and engaged in several spats both on and off the field.

As a result, it is unlikely that Real Madrid pursue a player who is not liked by the manager – especially since Zidane was the one who wanted him in the first place.