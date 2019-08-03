Reports: Barcelona set to confirm sixth summer signing after agreement with club

Barcelona countered Real Madrid’s massive transfer window by signing Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, and Neto. And the Blaugrana are now set to add another star to their ranks after agreeing a deal with a fellow La Liga club.

Reputed sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that an agreement between Barcelona and Real Betis has been reached for the transfer of Junior Firpo. The Spanish youngster is set to move to Camp Nou for a reported fee of €25 Million to deputize for Jordi Alba.

Meanwhile, earlier reports had claimed that the Blaugrana offered youngster Juan Miranda to Betis along with cash. However, it remains to be seen whether Miranda will be a part of the final deal with several other clubs interested in his services.

Junior Firpo to Barcelona, here we go! Total agreement reached with Betis, last details and the deal will be completed. 🔴🔵 #FCB #Barcelona https://t.co/25LzivPqoO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2019

Firpo will become Barcelona’s sixth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Frenke de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Neto, as well as, youngsters Emerson and Marc Cucurella. Real Betis, meanwhile, have already signed the Spaniard’s replacement in Alfonso Pedraza.

Meanwhile, Firpo still has to pass a medical and agree terms with the club to complete his move.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 5/5; As per usual, if the deal has been given the thumbs up by Fabrizio Romano, it is on the verge of completion! Reports have been floating around regarding the same during the previous week as well and it looks like Firpo will soon be a Barcelona player.