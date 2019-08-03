WATCH: Harry Maguire’s agents arrive at Manchester United’s training ground to complete transfer

Manchester United are moving fast to close more deals before the end of the transfer window. While an agreement for Dybala is still to be reached, one for Harry Maguire is already in place. And now, his agents too have arrived at Carrington to complete the transfer.

Harry Maguire’s representatives were seen arriving at Manchester United’s training base in Carrington in the morning of August 3, 2019.

As shown in the video shared by Twitter user ‘@AR05RON’, a car with the logo Triple S Sports & Entertainment Group can be seen approaching the Manchester United training complex. The agency, in question, represents Harry Maguire.

A fee was reportedly agreed between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 2, 2019. Brendan Rodgers, who manages the Foxes, later confirmed the same.

“Until it goes through – there’s obviously been communications between the clubs – but there’s still a bit to go in terms of medical and personal terms.

“It is what it is. He’s a special player, not one we want to leave, but we’ll see over the course of the weekend if there’s anything more. At this point the clubs have agreed [a fee],” Rodgers had said.

Meanwhile, the deal, pending a medical and contract signing, is expected to be announced in the coming days. Manchester United, on the other hand, continue to work on a potential transfer for Paulo Dybala and Bruno Fernandes.