Philippe Coutinho arrived in Barcelona with big expectations. However, the former Liverpool star has so far failed to live up to them. Nevertheless, one Premier League side is ready to take him for the season and is also preparing for showdown talks with the Blaugrana.

According to a report by the Mirror, Barcelona and Arsenal are set for talks over the future of Philippe Coutinho. Previous reports have stated that the Gunners are willing to take Coutinho on loan for the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi will personally lead the talks to bring Coutinho back to England. The North London side are looking to bolster their squad even further with Coutinho, despite signing Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe already.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have already seen a high-profile departure in the form of Malcom. The Brazilian left to join Zenit after just one season at the club.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Talks over a loan deal are progressing fast between Arsenal and Barcelona. The former will look to wrap up another statement signing before the deadline day, which is set for August 8, 2019. Meanwhile, Barcelona too will look to send Coutinho out on loan after a disappointing stint in Spain so far.