Paulo Dybala would’ve joined Liverpool, says former Reds’ player after Manchester United snub

Manchester United are still trying to work out a move for Paulo Dybala. However, the Argentine seems less than keen on a move to England. One former Liverpool player has revealed the reason why and has even stated that he would’ve signed for the Merseysiders.

Former Liverpool Player Andrea Dossena, who was at the club between 2008 to 2010, has claimed that Manchester United are a ‘construction job’ and therefore have been snubbed by Dybala. He further states that had Liverpool or Manchester City came calling for the Argentine, he wouldn’t hesitate to move.

“Manchester United are a football superpower, but for me, they are not ready to win big in Europe, as perhaps Juve could be.

“If the team in question had been Liverpool or Manchester City, in my opinion, he [Dybala] would have had no doubts. United is more of a construction site at the moment,” said Dossena to Tuttomercato. (via Mirror)

While there has been no official confirmation from any parties involved about Dybala’s future, reports have claimed that the Argentine has snubbed Manchester United for a variety of reasons. While some have claimed a financial disagreement between Dybala and the Red Devils, others have stated his desire to join Inter Milan.

Nevertheless, Manchester United have seemingly planned for the scenario in which the Argentine rejects them. According to reports, they are set to move for Mario Mandzukic instead and will likely accept him in a deal to exchange Romelu Lukaku.