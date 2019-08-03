Reports: Manchester United identify back-up option if Paulo Dybala move fails

Manchester United have been stuck in Paulo Dybala stalemate for a couple of days now. The Red Devils had seemingly hit the jackpot when Juventus agreed to trade Dybala for Lukaku. However, reports have since emerged that the Argentine is not keen on a move. And so, United have identified an alternative!

According to the Express, Manchester United have identified Paulo Dybala’s Juventus teammate Mario Mandzukic as an alternative to the former. The Croat striker is being linked with the Red Devils in a £13 Million move.

Mandzukic will be used in a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku, if Dybala rejects United. However, Juventus will have to pay cash along with the player to convince the English side into parting ways with the Belgian striker.

However, prior reports understand that Manchester United want both Dybala and Mandzukic to join them from Juventus. The former, meanwhile, has also been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Mario Madzukic could turn saviour for Manchester United if Paulo Dybala’s move falls through. The Croat is said to be keen on a move and will cost 15 Million, which the Old Trafford outfit can get adjusted in a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

However, as things stand at the moment, the Red Devils seem to be aiming to bring both Dybala and Mandzukic to Manchester.