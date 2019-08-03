Reports: Real Madrid consider move for ‘new Iniesta’ as an alternative to Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are always active in the transfer market. Los Blancos look to secure the best players for the present and the future to build a team which can reign over Europe. And their quest for the same has led them to an English teenager termed as the ‘new Iniesta’.

Real Madrid have identified Manchester City starlet Phil Foden as an alternative to Paul Pogba, according to Don Balon. The 19-year-old youngster is currently on the periphery of the Manchester City first team and has already appeared in the Premier League on several occasions.

However, Foden is still behind Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, and Ilkay Gundogan in the pecking order and therefore could be looking for a move. That is the situation that Real Madrid hope to exploit.

Therefore, president Florentino Perez is moving ahead with the deal and he hopes to convince Foden of making the move to Madrid. Furthermore, Perez is reportedly ready to offer the Englishman a similar pay-package to the one he earns in Manchester, along with the promise of more game time.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Considering that Pep Guardiola termed Phil Foden as ‘the most talented player he has ever worked with’, there is almost no chance that Real Madrid complete his signing. Meanwhile, there is a small hope for Los Blancos, that is if Foden pushes for a move himself. The youngster might just do so if he is not given enough game time this season.