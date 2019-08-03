Reports: Manchester United’s offer to Paulo Dybala revealed

Manchester United and Juventus are heavily involved in a swap deal for their star players, Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala. However, while Lukaku is open to moving to Turin, Dybala is reportedly less so. Nevertheless, the Red Devils have offered him a huge deal to complete the transfer.

According to sports journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United have offered Paulo Dybala an offer of €11 Million plus bonuses yearly as talks with the Argentine continue.

Dybala has been thrown in a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku by Juventus, with Maurizio Sarri thinking of him as surplus to requirements. However, prior reports have stated that the Argentina international is less than willing to move to Old Trafford, thereby putting the whole deal in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Inter Milan are also said to be interested in Dybala’s services and have offered Mauro Icardi in exchange for him to Juventus.

Manchester United are also said to be in negotiations for Dybala’s Juventus teammate Mario Mandzukic, who has been linked with a 15 Million move to England.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are closing in on the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City for a world-record fee. They are set to pay the Foxes up to 85 Million, surpassing Liverpool and Juventus in the process.

Finally, another one of United’s key targets, Bruno Fernandes, is said to be inching closer to Tottenham Hotspur. The Premier League outfit have moved on from Giovani lo Celso, with negotiations seemingly stalling between them and Real Betis.