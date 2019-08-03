Reports: Former Barcelona youth starlet open to joining rivals Real Madrid

Several stars have switched between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past. However, such moves are never appreciated by fans of either club, who see it as a breach of loyalty. That isn’t stopping one former Barcelona youth star to admit that he would be open to moving to Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

Former La Masia star Dani Olmo is among the most sought-after talents in Europe. The young Spaniard left Barcelona in back in 2014 to sign with Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, for whom he is currently playing.

During an interview with COPE, via Sport, Olmo spoke about his time at Barcelona, with whom he spent six years.

“Barça is the club I hold a special bond with. It was my home for six years. We’ll see what the future brings. Today, I don’t know if there’s a chance I could go back but, out of respect for other interested sides, I can’t say anything.”

Meanwhile, the Spanish U-21 international also confirmed that he would consider a move to Real Madrid in the future if they come calling, despite the animosity between the two clubs.

“If that’s a possibility, we’ll see. As of right now, I don’t know if that’s possible or not.”

Olmo was linked to a move to Manchester United earlier this summer. However, it failed to materialize in the end.